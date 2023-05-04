The Pipeline Group announces Andy Wild as company's first CRO & President
As The Pipeline Group continues to see explosive growth, Andy Wild is named as the first Chief of Revenue and President in the company's history.
Andy will play an essential role on (TPG's) leadership team in scaling the company and accelerating adoption of our world-class business development and GTM solutions.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pipeline Group (TPG), the leader in pipeline and sales development services for high growth technology and services companies announced the appointment of Andy Wild as its first President & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wild is responsible for building and leading a world-class Go-to-Market organization that drives The Pipeline Group's continued growth and scale. With Andy Wild's three decades of GTM and executive leadership experience at companies including Vertica, Planet Labs and Mirantis he is an exciting to addition to the company's already impressive repertoire of team members.
“Our people are our most valued asset. As we scale to meet current and future customer demand, we needed to invest in a seasoned GTM leader who has a proven track record of building and advising high-growth stage companies,” said Ken Jisser CEO and Founder of TPG. “TPG has experienced rapid growth delivering successful pipeline growth to companies of all stages and sizes. Andy will play an essential role on my leadership team in scaling the company and accelerating adoption of our world-class business development and GTM solutions.”
At The Pipeline Group, Wild will lead the sales organization and oversee customer success, marketing, operating partner relationships and GTM operations. Prior to TPG, Wild served as CRO at Mirantis where he led the company’s sales, sales operations and sales engineering teams. He established a growth plan from top of funnel through to customer renewal and drove multiple quarters of record growth.
Prior to Mirantis, Wild was the CRO of Diamanti, President of Vertica and CRO of Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). He brings extensive operational and sales leadership experience, including time with public companies, like CA technologies, Oracle, and IBM, as well as startups like Optier. Wild earned a Bachelor of Engineering (1st Class Honors) from the University of Leeds and completed the Master Dealmaker Program at Wharton Business School.
"I'm thrilled to join The Pipeline Group as its first President and CRO. As a multiple user of the organization's world class services I can vouch they are the difference maker- delivering quality and sustainable pipeline" said Andy Wild. "I’ve heard so much enthusiasm and endorsement from TPG’s customers and private equity partners, and I can’t wait to help them accelerate their growth and deliver record pipeline quarters.”
