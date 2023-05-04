CGG Awarded Exclusive Contract to Provide HPC Cloud Solutions to Biosimulytics for AI-powered Drug Development

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France – May 4, 2023

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, has signed a contract to be the exclusive HPC cloud partner of Biosimulytics, an Irish pharma software company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to dramatically improve the speed, cost, novelty and success rate in new drug development.

CGG will be providing Biosimulytics with a fully customized HPC (high-performance computing), AI and cloud solution. Using CGG’s algorithm and HPC expertise enables Biosimulytics to fully scale their breakthrough pharmatech platform which provides pharmaceutical companies worldwide with a powerful predictive simulation capability when developing new drug molecules. Their innovative approach shortens the time to market and reduces the risks for important developments in the pharmaceutical industry in getting from molecules to medicine (M2M) and is a key enabling technology for the new era of precision medicine.

CGG’s custom solution meets the specialist needs of Biosimulytics for a high-performing HPC and AI environment that optimizes its suite of specialized molecular simulation applications from crystal structure prediction (CSP) to structure-based drug design (SBDD). Biosimulytics can now run applications at least five times faster than its previous public cloud solution, enabling it to dramatically improve its return on investment and expand its business. As a European company offering cloud services hosted in the European Union, CGG also offers the full legal protection of EU regulations for the intellectual property of Biosimulytics and its customers.

Biosimulytics, which is headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, is a University College Dublin (UCD) spin-out company that is strongly backed at national and European levels and is working as a Digital R&D solution provider to some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Peter Doyle, CEO, Biosimulytics, said, “We are delighted to announce this exclusive partnership with CGG since our need for a high-performing HPC and AI environment to optimize our Biosim M2M platform is uniquely met with CGG's customized solution. The AI drug development space is now at an inflection point and the market is expected to exceed US$10bn by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 25%. Our ambition is to enable the global pharma industry to advance potential molecules to approved medicines quicker and with a much greater probability of success by making AI-powered predictive technology much more accessible and affordable for widespread use by everyone from Big Pharma to small emerging biotech companies. Today’s announcement with CGG is a significant milestone on that journey.”

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said: “CGG is a global expert in industrial and customized end-to-end HPC and AI services with over 70 years of experience in pioneering computing solutions. After successfully establishing our cloud services offering in the energy, energy transition and mining sectors, where more than 30 external clients are currently directly accessing and using CGG Cloud solution services for delivering insights into their data, we are pleased to expand into the healthcare and life sciences market by supporting Biosimulytics in using AI- and HPC-based technologies to help unlock new and improved therapies faster and more cost efficiently. Our experience of hosting and optimizing scientific workflows running on over 350 petaflops at an industrial scale ensures that we can provide Biosimulytics with a scalable solution to meet their future growth requirements for this complex HPC and AI workflow.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

