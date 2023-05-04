Pacific Western Bank Issues Update

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of recent reporting regarding strategic actions, PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company”) provides the following update:



Our message remains consistent with what was conveyed last week with earnings. As previously announced, the Company has explored strategic asset sales, including moving the $2.7 billion Lender Finance loan portfolio to held for sale in 1Q23. This planned sale remains on track and upon completion will accelerate our CET1 capital ratio to 10%+ (from 9.21% at 1Q23). Additionally, in accordance with normal practices the Company and its Board of Directors continuously review strategic options. Recently, the Company has been approached by several potential partners and investors - discussions are ongoing. The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value.

The bank has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank and other news. Core customer deposits have increased since March 31, 2023, with total deposits totaling $28 billion as of May 2, 2023 with insured deposits totaling 75% vs. 71% at quarter end and 73% as of April 24, 2023. In addition, the company recently paid down $1 billion of borrowings with our excess liquidity. Our cash and available liquidity remains solid and exceeded our uninsured deposits, representing 188% as of May 2, 2023.

At the beginning of the year, the Company announced a new strategic plan designed to maximize shareholder value by focusing on various elements, including strengthening our community bank focus, growing our HOA business, exiting non-core products, and improving our operational efficiency. We have been executing this strategy and have accelerated many of these goals in response to recent market volatility in the banking industry.

