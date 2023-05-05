Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Viral Instagram Marketing Manager (CVIM™)
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CVIM™ Program for Marketing Professionals and Social Media Managers
The CVIM™ program addresses this need by providing professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this dynamic and evolving field”SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Viral Instagram Marketing Manager (CVIM™) program. Developed in collaboration with thought leaders and top industry experts from prestigious institutions, this groundbreaking program is designed to equip professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to excel in viral Instagram marketing and drive growth, engagement, and brand visibility on the platform.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CVIM™ program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including Instagram marketing basics, content creation and curation, hashtags and engagement, advertising, analytics and performance measurement, content strategy and virality, and crisis and reputation management. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices while acquiring hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.
"With the rapid growth of Instagram as a key marketing platform and the increasing importance of creating viral content, there is a rising demand for professionals who possess the expertise to navigate the challenges and drive positive outcomes for brands." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CVIM™ program addresses this need by providing professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this dynamic and evolving field."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CVIM™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon completing the CVIM™ program, graduates will receive the Certified Viral Instagram Marketing Manager (CVIM™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally demanded and recognized by companies and organizations across the industry and exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CVIM program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cvim
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cvim-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Certified Viral Instagram Marketing Manager (CVIM™)