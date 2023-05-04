Wild Rivers Waterpark to Debut Newest Children's Activity Area That Features a 5-Waterslide Complex, Kontiki Cove, at 2023 Season's Opening Day on May 6

California's newest waterpark ushers in the new season by introducing the Children's Kontiki Cove multi-slide attraction

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wild Rivers Waterpark, California's newest waterpark in Irvine's Great Park, is excited to launch the 2023 season with opening day Saturday, May 6, which also marks the public debut of the waterpark's newest attraction geared towards younger guests, Kontiki Cove.

"Opening day kicks off more than 100 days of sun-soaked, water-drenched fun at Wild Rivers in 2023, and we couldn't be more thrilled," says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark.

One of many highlights of the 2023 season is Wild Rivers' newest attraction, Kontiki Cove, which features five slides and a shallow pool for families with toddlers and smaller children. This waterslide complex features smaller versions of some of the larger slides at Wild Rivers, including enclosed and open-body slides and a side-by-side racing body slide.

"We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback and excitement at our Season Pass Preview Day last weekend. We can't wait to welcome the general public this weekend on Saturday, May 6th," says Kopeny.

Opening day is Saturday, May 6th, from 11 am to 5 pm. For a complete look at the operating days and hours, please visit https://wildrivers.com/hours/.

Season passes are still available on a limited basis; you can still get yours by visiting https://wildrivers.com/seasonpasses/ before they sell out.

For more information on Wild Rivers Group Discounts, Birthday Parties, and additional special offerings and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.wildrivers.com.

About Wild Rivers Waterpark

Located in the heart of The Great Park Irvine, Wild Rivers is California's newest waterpark! Wild Rivers is dedicated to bringing our guests the best, most fun and exciting waterpark experience California has ever seen. The newly designed water park is over 20 acres, with over 30 rides and attractions including 5 family raft rides, one of the longest Lazy Rivers in California and one of the largest wave pools. With Mustang Bar, Pacific Grill, and exciting thrill rides like Typhoon, Tiki's Revenge, Pelican Plunge, and Bora Bora Boomerango as well as 2 children's areas with mega water play structure, Cook's Cove that has over 77 activities, and Kontiki cove, with amazing children's slides, Wild River's is fast becoming Southern California's must experience family destination. Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at http://www.wildrivers.com.

