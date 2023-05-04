Ergo21 Launches It's New LiquiCell Wheelchair and Mobile Scooter Cushion

California-based innovative cushion and back support creator, Ergo21, announces the launch of its new LiquiCell wheelchair and mobile scooter cushion.

Ergo21, a California-based manufacturer of lumbar support cushions, has recently launched an innovative range of wheelchair and mobility scooter cushions that are designed to provide maximum comfort and pressure relief to users. The new cushions feature advanced LiquiCell technology and highly-resilient foam that work together to improve blood flow, reduce numbness, fidgeting, and tailbone pain, and offer support to the pelvis.

With the launch of this new technology, the company aims to address the increasing need for good quality seat cushions that can support the lumbar spine and tailbone of wheelchair and mobility scooter users. Ergo21's product development team has analyzed the different issues encountered by wheelchair users and has come up with practical and effective solutions that alleviate lumbar back pain.

The technology used in the new cushions is a combination of low-viscosity fluids that are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls soft tissue compression, reduces shear stress and skin friction, and reduces perpendicular pressure. This offers support to the sit bones and makes sitting for prolonged periods of time more comfortable.



The Ergo21 Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes that make sitting for hours comfortable by reducing friction and allowing the body to glide. Each LiquiCell pad is lightweight, and flexible, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute pressure and make it easy to sit for prolonged periods of time.

In order to ensure that the sitting muscles are not uncomfortable while the cushions absorb road vibrations, Ergo21 has partnered with a US-based foundry to source open-cell foam of a specific density. This foam is then combined with a specially designed LiquiCell membrane that enhances blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.

Ergo21 has a wide range of cushion options to cater to different types of wheelchairs and mobility scooters, including transport wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, geriatric wheelchairs, and wheelchair back cushions. These cushions are designed for different body parts, focusing on different pressure points.

Ergo21 has received 500+ five-star reviews on popular platforms, highlighting the effectiveness of its products. The company is dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract health issues related to lower back pain and is committed to expanding its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillowcases. "Our cushions are the result of extensive research and development efforts of our dedicated team. We believe that our product will give a great deal of relief to wheelchair and mobile scooter users”, says Steve Gambhir, the Founder of Ergo21.

