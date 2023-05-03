Governor Abbott Proclaims May 2023 As Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month

TEXAS, May 3 - May 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

Texans know the meaning of diversity. We live in a state that is populated by people of all races, nationalities, religions, and backgrounds. Such diversity lends itself to a greater marketplace of ideas, and these distinctive populations, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, have made great contributions in areas such as the arts, business, and government—lustrous threads that constitute the beautiful tapestry that is Texas.

In 1978, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to promote greater awareness of these cultures and their histories through education and celebration. In 1992, Congress expanded this culturally important observance into a monthlong celebration. The month of May was chosen in commemoration of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to America in May 1843, as well as in recognition of the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad—the tracks of which were laid mostly by Chinese immigrants—in May 1869. From the first Native Hawaiians to settle in the Astoria Colony to the Pacific Islander Americans hailing from Guam, American Samoa, and many of the 27 island nations and territories in the Pacific, the United States and Texas have benefited from the rich cultural heritage and traditions of these peoples.

Each May, Texas joins this celebration in proud recognition of these diverse communities, their histories and traditions, and their significant contributions to the Lone Star State. At this time, I encourage all Texans to recognize, honor, and celebrate all Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and the strength that cultural diversity brings to our state.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim May 2023 to be Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Texas and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this the 4th day of April, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

View the Governor's proclamation.