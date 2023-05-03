Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Upper Guadalupe River Authority

TEXAS, May 3 - May 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed William R. “Bill” Rector, M.D. and Margaret B. “Maggie” Snow and appointed Jeanne Stacy to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Frances Lovett for a term set to expire February 1, 2025. The River Authority is responsible for control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributaries.

William R. “Bill” Rector, M.D. of Kerrville is a diagnostic radiologist. He served as a teaching and diagnostic radiologist for the U.S. Air Force Wilford Hall Hospital in San Antonio and was a partner and radiologist at Peterson Regional Medical Center for 31 years. He is a member of the Kerr-Bandera County Medical Society and the Kerr County Historical Commission and a member emeritus of the American Medical Association. Additionally, he is a board member of Symphony of the Hills, board president of the newly formed Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, and past president of the Historic Downtown Business Alliance. Rector was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was appointed to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority in 2016 and currently serves as board secretary.

Margaret B. “Maggie” Snow of Kerrville is the co-owner and appraiser of TexAppraise, Inc. She is a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Appraisal Institute. She was the first woman in Texas to receive the Accredited Rural Appraiser designation. Additionally, she is an adult leader of Kerr County 4-H Shooting Sports and a member of the Executive Women’s Club. Snow received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.

Jeanne Stacy of Ingram is the director of Camp Waldemar in Hunt. She is a member of the American Camp Association and the Society for Human Resource Management. She is also a member and past president of the Camping Association for Mutual Progress. Stacy received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

Frances Lovett of Center Point is a retired registered nurse. She attended Hardin Simmons University and graduated from Hendrick Hospital School of Nursing.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.