Governor Abbott Reappoints Coons To Correctional Managed Health Care Committee

TEXAS, May 3 - May 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kris Coons to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system.

Kris Coons of San Antonio is retired after a career in retail and marketing for various companies. She was previously appointed by Governor Abbott to serve on the Texas Juvenile Justice Advisory Board. She is a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution – Ol’ Shavano Chapter, the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, the National Society of the Dames of the Court of Honor, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, and the Mayflower Society. Additionally, she volunteers with the Assistance League of San Antonio. Coons received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Mississippi State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.