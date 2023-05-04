Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:44 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 16-year-old Antron Belk, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

