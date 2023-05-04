Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of 28th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 1500 block of 28th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in his vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects opened the vehicle doors and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###