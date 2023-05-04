Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 500 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:10 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/XuR6F3z9_Eo

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

