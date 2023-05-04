Submit Release
Kamehameha Schools Maui students paint a mural with a message at Kahului Airport

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to thank the Kamehameha Schools Maui art students for reminding people of the importance of water conservation through their art at Kahului Airport (OGG).

The message of water conservation is depicted on a mural on a wall at the airport. The painting shows a stream flowing from a mountain and ending at a water fountain. “Water is vital for life, and I want others to get that message from the mural,” said Shy-Ann Braceros-Hinau, who was one of the student artists who worked on the mural.

The art class kumu (teacher) Angie Abe and her haumana (students) were given the kuleana (responsibility) of creating a mural with a message for visitors and residents alike, and so they chose to highlight the importance of water conservation. Another student artist is Lilinoe Medeiros who said, “Through this mural, we hope that the travelers passing through will receive this message correctly and properly treat our ʻāina (land) and wai (water) when they are visiting.”

The ‘ōlelo no’eau (Hawaiian Proverb) that is on the mural reads, “I ola ‘oe, i ola mākou nei”, “My life is dependent on yours; your life is dependent on mine.”

Kamehameha Schools Maui students paint a mural with a message at Kahului Airport

