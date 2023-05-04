Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 2.7% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports, the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 was estimated and expect to have a revenue CAGR of 2.7% by 2031.

The global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. An uncommon hereditary condition known as autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) is characterized by unusually low calcium levels in the blood.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness of ADH Type 1 is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing development of novel treatment options for rare diseases is driving the demand.

The rising awareness of ADH disease and its available treatment options are propelling the market revenue growth.

Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 Market:

In December 2022, Encalert's critical Phase 3 randomized investigation in patients with autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (CALIBRATE) was started by BridgeBio Pharma. With a primary composite endpoint of calcium concentrations in blood and urine within normal ranges in patients treated with Encaleret vs. SoC, the CALIBRATE study incorporates feedback from patients and regulatory bodies worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 includes:

Shire (Takeda)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BridgeBio Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of the disease, growing awareness among the population, and increasing technological advancements and novel drug discoveries. Furthermore, a partnership among regulators, healthcare workers, patient advocacy organizations, and researchers contributes to market revenue growth.

However, incomplete research and lack of knowledge about ADH are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Treatment

Based on treatment, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into calcium and vitamin analogs. Due to their effectiveness and management of disease symptoms, cost-effectiveness, safety, and efficacy, the calcium analog segment accounts for a sizable market revenue share.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the highest market revenue share due to the considerable number of healthcare facilities, rising cases of hypocalcemia, demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the well-skilled healthcare practitioners, the novel diagnostic and management systems, and the availability of reimbursement policies, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast to 2031 MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT HYPOCALCEMIA TYPE 1 MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT Calcium Analogs Vitamin Analogs GLOBAL AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT HYPOCALCEMIA TYPE 1 MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Clinics Others

