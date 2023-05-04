Submit Release
Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Rates will Rise Between 4% and 7%

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of Canada's largest law firms and those from other countries with practices there.

The Report details average hourly rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff for prior years and forecast for 2024 by overall rates and key practice areas.

Based upon past metrics, the current economic environment in Canada and legal and financial projections for 2024, rates in Canada will rise 4-7%, according to the report.

Overall and Practice Area Rates by Firm

  • Bennett Jones LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • McCarthy Tetrault LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Miller Thomson LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Stikeman Elliott LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • Torys, LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas
  • White & Case LLP
    • Overall
    • Practice Areas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41ofmr

