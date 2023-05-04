Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Rates will Rise Between 4% and 7%

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of Canada's largest law firms and those from other countries with practices there.

The Report details average hourly rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff for prior years and forecast for 2024 by overall rates and key practice areas.

Based upon past metrics, the current economic environment in Canada and legal and financial projections for 2024, rates in Canada will rise 4-7%, according to the report.

Overall and Practice Area Rates by Firm

Bennett Jones LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

& Blackwell LLP Overall



Practice Areas

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Miller Thomson LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

Torys, LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

White & Case LLP

Overall



Practice Areas

