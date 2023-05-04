WestJet and Unifor agreement ratified

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the first collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Unifor bargaining unit at YYZ was ratified by Unifor's members. Unifor is the certified union representing WestJet airport employees at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"WestJet is pleased to share that the agreement negotiated with Unifor has been ratified by its membership," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. "This settlement demonstrates WestJet's commitment to its employees, the long-term success of the airline and the communities we serve."

The agreement will come into effect June 1, 2023 and will be in place until December 31, 2026.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership