M&T Increases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, M&T Bank MTB will increase its prime lending rate from 8:00% to 8.25%.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contact: 
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
flentini@mtb.com

