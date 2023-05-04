Submit Release
Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. ENB ENB (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2023. 

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Votes For


Votes Against


#

%

#

%

Mayank (Mike) M. Ashar

1,092,093,753

97.13 %

32,306,445

2.87 %

Gaurdie E. Banister

1,101,302,262

97.94 %

23,107,585

2.06 %

Pamela L. Carter

991,212,800

88.15 %

133,197,349

11.85 %

Susan M. Cunningham

1,003,808,338

89.27 %

120,602,209

10.73 %

Gregory L. Ebel

1,086,511,838

96.63 %

37,898,712

3.37 %

Jason B. Few

1,100,272,840

97.85 %

24,137,661

2.15 %

Teresa S. Madden

1,095,319,865

97.41 %

29,089,940

2.59 %

Stephen S. Poloz

1,098,524,019

97.70 %

25,886,530

2.30 %

S. Jane Rowe

1,094,988,525

97.38 %

29,421,823

2.62 %

Dan C. Tutcher

1,097,307,202

97.59 %

27,103,311

2.41 %

Steven W. Williams

1,071,333,442

95.28 %

53,075,437

4.72 %


About Enbridge Inc. 

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media                                                                         Investment Community
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997                                          Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: media@enbridge.com                                     Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

