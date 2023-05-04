Global Silicon Anode Battery Market is Likely to Reach US$ 131.6 Billion, Registering a Whopping CAGR of 47.5% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon anode battery market is likely to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2023. The increasing application of technologically improved silicon anode batteries with high storage capacity across various industries is driving the market growth. FMI projects market is estimated to garner US$ 131.6 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 47.5% from 2023 to 2033

The demand for silicon anode batteries is high in the commercial and industrial sectors due to increased demand for energy storage. Increasing the use of batteries with high capacity is expected to boost market sales during the forecast period.

The expansion of the application sector such as automotive consumer electronics is likely to drive the growth of the silicon anode battery market. The technological advancement in the automotive industry, such as the increased application of sustainable & reliable automotive components in electric vehicles has augmented the demand for batteries with higher storage capacity.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 40.5%

Based on the application, the automotive segment to accumulate a market share of 38.5% in 2023

By capacity, the above 2500 mAh segment dominates the market with a share of 47%

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing nearly 42.3% of the global market share in 2023

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

"Growing demand in the end-use industry and technological innovation in silicon anode batteries are expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the increasing demand for electric vehicles globally is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market." Says our Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the silicon anode battery market are Amprius Inc, Nexion Ltd, Enovix Corporation, Enevate Corporation, Nanograf Corp, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc, Boston Power Inc, XG Sciences Inc, Eocell Inc, Nanotech Instruments Inc, Zenlab Energy Inc. among others.

Leading players operating in the global silicon anode battery market are focusing on intensive research and development for launching innovative products and services in the market.

Product innovation is the key strategy adopted by market players. Brand consciousness and aggressive marketing by top players however make it challenging for new entrants in this market.

The market players are also emphasizing offering silicon anode batteries with high reliability and high performance. The market is benefiting from partnerships with a high focus on innovation.

In November 2021- Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation – and Nexeon, the company developing advanced silicon materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries, agreed to extend their funded joint development agreement (JDA). The partners will focus their work on the commercialization of e-mobility applications of lithium-ion batteries.

In May 2022 - Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, today announced the purchase of a facility with more than 600,000 square feet of space located in Moses Lake, WA to be used to manufacture Sila's breakthrough lithium-ion anode materials at automotive volumes and quality. Powered with hydropower, the facility is located on 160 acres of land close to rail lines for convenient and efficient shipping.

In February 2021- Zenlabs Energy, an advanced lithium-ion cell company, announced that Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has successfully tested over 1,000 charge-discharge cycles from their high-energy Silicon anode pouch cells. Zenlabs is the recipient of $4.8 million, 50% cost share development contract from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) to develop low-cost, fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) batteries

Know More about What the Silicon Anode Battery Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global silicon anode battery market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. To understand opportunities in the silicon anode battery market, the market is segmented based on capacity, and application across five major regions as below.

By Capacity:

Below 1500 mAh

Between 1500-2500 mAh

Above 2500 mAh

By Application:

Consumer Electronic

Automotive

Industrial

Grid & Renewable Energy

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

