85SIXTY Announces Strategic Partnership with Stay Hungry Digital

Founder-lead Agencies Unite to Deliver Integrated Omnichannel Strategies for Retail Marketplaces and eCommerce focused Brands

We want to make things easier for our customers” — BJ Cook

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ​85SIXTY,​ a globally recognized digital agency for direct-to-consumer and travel brands, announced today a strategic partnership with Stay Hungry Digital​, a North American agency leader in marketplaces and retail media. The alliance offers brands an integrated multi-agency approach that addresses the needs of today’s brands that are trying to reach, engage and convert consumers across a variety of channels.

“85SIXTY’s focus on performance, analytics and creative have been foundational to their established portfolio of brands for years. It’s been amazing to see their growth,” said Jared Bucci , CEO and Founder of Stay Hungry Digital. “Partnering with the team at 85SIXTY is the next logical step for our clients and business to continue bringing diverse strategies across channels. Each company has been focused on providing profitable outcomes and great customer service so the culture alignment is exciting for us.”

The current growth in marketing agencies providing point solutions—paid media buying, Amazon management, influencers, social media, conversion optimization, SEO, ecommerce development—has forced in-house marketers to play the role of referee and miss out on opportunities. The ability to adapt to the needs of your customer is paramount in winning in today’s digital landscape and as the digital talents needed to keep up diversify and go deeper, brands need to lean on a partner who can help ensure there are no gaps. 85SIXTY and Stay Hungry Digital share a similar mindset in that their customers need partners who can be both strategic and tactical while adapting to the fluid nature of needs within a business throughout the year. They see this as an opportunity to bring both practices together for a customer.

“We want to make things easier for our customers,” said BJ Cook, President of 85SIXTY. “Combining Stay Hungry Digital’s deep expertise of the AMAZON retail shopper with our omnichannel customer journey offering across digital experiences, paid media, social, email, influencers, SEO and analytics offers a more integrated approach for today’s brand marketers.”

The two founder-led agencies have collaborated historically going back to 2018 on several Amazon and retail media projects that were highly successful. 85SIXTY and Stay Hungry Digital can now offer brands greater capabilities around marketplace strategies, retail media, paid media, advanced analytics, ecommerce development, conversion optimization, email marketing, social media, influencers and more.

About 85SIXTY

Founded in 2010, 85SIXTY is a data-driven digital agency that helps brands optimize their relationships with their own customers. By creating customer journey strategies rooted in consumer insights and data, 85SIXTY delivers customer-centric solutions across the digital landscape of Paid Media, Social, SEO, Email, CX, Creative, Data Science, Influencers, Amazon and Web development. The independent agency employs more than 100 staffers across the US with offices in San Diego and Denver. Visit our digital agency website.

About Stay Hungry Digital

Stay Hungry Digital is a craft consultancy with a primary focus on brand growth within the Amazon marketplace. We work with a book of amazing clients of all sizes in a variety of categories. Our team is made up of super fun and wicked smart Amazon strategists from other digital marketing agencies and/or channel managers who have worked in-house for global brands. We pride ourselves on being viewed as an extension of our clients’ teams and we like to have fun while working together.