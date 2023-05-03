Submit Release
House Resolution 87 Printer's Number 1038

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors in this Commonwealth.

