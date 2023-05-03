Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,287 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 295 Printer's Number 0251

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in soil and plant amendment, further providing for registration, for inspection fees, for tonnage reports and for disposition of funds.

You just read:

House Bill 295 Printer's Number 0251

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more