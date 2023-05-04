Derby Barracks/Fugitive, SOR Fail to Register

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5001199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/3/2023, approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan, VT

VIOLATION:

Arrest Prior to Requisition (F) VT Sex Offender Registry – Fail to Register (F)

ACCUSED: Thomas Mullins

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP Derby Troopers located and arrested Thomas Mullins after a motor vehicle stop on VT-111 in Morgan. Prior to his arrest, Mullins was under investigation by troopers for suspicion he had taken up residence in Morgan, VT while being a convicted sex offender from Connecticut secondary to a conviction in Pennsylvania, and had failed to register as such in VT. Mullins was also the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant from the State of Florida for multiple counts of “Sexual Battery Victim Less than 12”.

Mullins was taken into custody without incident for the above offenses and processed at the VSP-Derby Barracks. He was ordered held without bail until arraignment by the honorable Court, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/23, 1000

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.