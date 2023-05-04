WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CRIMINAL DLS, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05-03-2023 @ 0910 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
2. Criminal DLS
3. Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Abdisalan Sheikh-Bile
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 3rd, 2023 at approximately 0910 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of 26 Spear Street, Charlotte. Responding Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Abdisalan Sheikh-Bile (age 24) of Winooski, VT.
Roadside investigation determined that Sheikh-Bile had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had crashed with a 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle. Sheikh-Bile was also found to require an ignition-interlock device in his vehicle, which he did not have.
Sheikh-Bile was arrested without incident and evaluated at UVM Medical Center before being transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.