WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CRIMINAL DLS, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CASE#: 23A1002681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05-03-2023 @ 0910 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Criminal DLS

3. Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Abdisalan Sheikh-Bile

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 3rd, 2023 at approximately 0910 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of 26 Spear Street, Charlotte. Responding Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Abdisalan Sheikh-Bile (age 24) of Winooski, VT.

Roadside investigation determined that Sheikh-Bile had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had crashed with a 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle. Sheikh-Bile was also found to require an ignition-interlock device in his vehicle, which he did not have.

Sheikh-Bile was arrested without incident and evaluated at UVM Medical Center before being transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.