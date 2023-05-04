SAA's 5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Summit Empowers Patient Community with Access to Health Experts & Information

As an integral component of its mission and ongoing commitment to providing programs to educate and empower the spondyloarthritis community, SAA will host its 5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Summit, May 5- 6, 2023.

ENCINO, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an integral component of its mission and ongoing commitment to providing programs to educate and empower the spondyloarthritis (SpA) community, the Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) will host its 5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Summit, May 5- 6, 2023. This year's educational program provides attendees access to 12 presentations covering advanced and introductory topics such as treatment options, diet and nutrition, genetics, sleep and spondyloarthritis, gender differences, surgery recommendations, cannabis, cardiovascular disease, flares, and more. Free access to Summit presentations begins at 9 am PDT on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Spondyloarthritis is a complex disease with serious complications. Managing the disease's symptoms remains a lifelong journey filled with physical and emotional hurdles. To provide the most relevant information to those impacted, an international advisory committee of patients and healthcare practitioners review the panel of experts, topics and content for the 2023 Summit. So, whether someone is newly diagnosed or has been living with the disease for years, all attendees can gain insights from sessions ranging from introductory-level presentations to more advanced topics. "We are thrilled this year's Summit coincides with our 40th Anniversary," said SAA CEO Cassie Shafer. "The Global Spondyloarthritis Summit is just one example of our ongoing commitment to empowering the SpA community, and we are proud to be able to offer access to this content – all at no charge," Shafer added.

SAA is grateful to this educational program's financial supporters, including our individual and corporate members, and our presenting supporters AbbVie and Novartis and Room Sponsor UCB.

To learn more about the Summit, visit: spondylitis.org.

About the Spondylitis Association of America

Since its founding in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America has been the leading national nonprofit providing educational resources, connections, and critical support that people with spondyloarthritis need. SAA is committed to increasing awareness of the disease, providing information and support to patients and their families, and funding research to ultimately uncover a cure for the disease.

SAA has a wealth of information, educational materials, and resources for medical practitioners, the newly diagnosed, those seeking a proper diagnosis, and those already diagnosed and living with the disease.

