Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") POU announces that the following seven director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
James Riddell
|
107,985,057
|
96.40 %
|
4,031,853
|
3.60 %
|
James Bell
|
110,641,545
|
98.77 %
|
1,375,365
|
1.23 %
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
110,867,147
|
98.97 %
|
1,149,763
|
1.03 %
|
Dirk Jungé
|
105,620,527
|
94.29 %
|
6,396,383
|
5.71 %
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
110,925,373
|
99.03 %
|
1,091,537
|
0.97 %
|
Keith MacLeod
|
110,938,230
|
99.04 %
|
1,078,680
|
0.96 %
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
102,390,237
|
91.41 %
|
9,626,673
|
8.59 %
|
|
|
|
|
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,937,686 (98.80%) of the votes cast for and 1,379,538 (1.20%) votes withheld.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
