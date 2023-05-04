Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,262 in the last 365 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") POU announces that the following seven director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

107,985,057

96.40 %

4,031,853

3.60 %

James Bell

110,641,545

98.77 %

1,375,365

1.23 %

Wilfred Gobert

110,867,147

98.97 %

1,149,763

1.03 %

Dirk Jungé

105,620,527

94.29 %

6,396,383

5.71 %

Kim Lynch Proctor

110,925,373

99.03 %

1,091,537

0.97 %

Keith MacLeod

110,938,230

99.04 %

1,078,680

0.96 %

Susan Riddell Rose

102,390,237

91.41 %

9,626,673

8.59 %





In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,937,686 (98.80%) of the votes cast for and 1,379,538 (1.20%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c1096.html

You just read:

Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more