NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Refinancing achieved with successful placement of $600 million of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2030, and amended and restated revolving credit facility with commitments of $550 million and maturity in 2028.

Q1 Net Income of $108 million , Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.74 , and Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million .

Total backlog expands to $4.6 billion with new contracts totaling $1.1 billion secured over the past three months.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble", or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2023 results.





Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 Total Revenue

$ 610

$ 210

$ 623 Contract Drilling Services Revenue

575

195

586 Net Income (Loss)

108

(37)

135 Adjusted EBITDA*

138

27

157 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*

27

(8)

61 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.80

(0.54)

1.02 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

0.74

(0.54)

0.92 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*

0.19

(0.12)

0.41













* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated "Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to the year from an operational, financial, and commercial perspective. The steady tightening of offshore drilling fundamentals is affording attractive opportunities to place our fleet into improving contracts. We are particularly excited to be awarded a significant additional backlog commitment from ExxonMobil Guyana under the CEA, and also to participate in the reemergence of Colombia as an active exploration basin with two of our deepwater rigs. Integration of our business combination continues to progress smoothly thanks to the outstanding and tireless efforts of our fantastic offshore crews and global shore-based team. With our refinancing successfully completed, Noble has a streamlined and efficient capital structure that will further enhance our ability to focus on our priorities, including returning capital to shareholders."

First Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $575 million compared to $586 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the decrease attributable to lower utilization. Marketed fleet utilization was 80% in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 88% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the first quarter were $362 million, down from $366 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $138 million compared to $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash used by operating activities for the first quarter was $63 million, capital expenditures were $63 million, and resulting free cash flow (non-GAAP) was ($126) million. Cash flow was adversely impacted by a significant expansion of net working capital in the first quarter, which we expect to be largely reversed in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 reflected total debt of $521 million and cash (and cash equivalents) of $186 million. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Noble completed a refinancing, redeeming all existing debt and issuing $600 million in aggregate principal amount of new 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2030 and securing an amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement which provides for commitments of $550 million and maturity in April 2028. With this streamlined capital structure now in place, Noble intends to focus its capital allocation framework on returning capital to shareholders.

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed fleet of sixteen floaters was 91% contracted through the first quarter, compared with 91% in the prior quarter. First quarter floater utilization was adversely impacted by the Noble Gerry de Souza's mobilization from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to Nigeria early in the quarter, as well as an extended permitting delay for the Noble Globetrotter I which is now resolved with the rig expected to commence its contract in Mexico in mid-May. Industry-wide, tier 1 drillships remain at or above 95% marketed utilization, with leading edge dayrate fixtures steadily increasing. Recent new contracts and commitments across Noble's floater fleet, with total backlog value of over $1.0 billion, include the following:

ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded an additional 6.3 years of backlog under the Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA), intended to extend the contract duration for each of our four drillships operating under the CEA from Q4 2025 to Q2 2027.

Noble Discoverer has recently been awarded a one well contract with Ecopetrol in Colombia , expected to commence in Q4 2023.

has recently been awarded a one well contract with Ecopetrol in , expected to commence in Q4 2023. Noble Valiant has been awarded a contract for one well in the Gulf of Mexico with an undisclosed customer at a dayrate of $450,000 , expected to commence in Q4 2023.

Utilization of Noble's thirteen marketed jackups was 67% in the first quarter, compared with 85% utilization during the fourth quarter. The sequential decrease in average jackup utilization was driven primarily by the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Tom Prosser and Noble Invincible, all of which were highly utilized during the fourth quarter and off contract for the majority of the first quarter.

The Noble Tom Prosser has recently been awarded contracts with two undisclosed customers in Malaysia for a combined term of 650 days. The first of these contracts is expected to commence early in the third quarter of this year. As previously disclosed, the Noble Regina Allen is undergoing repairs for its damaged leg and jacking system, with estimated marketability expected for early 2024. Within the ultra-harsh jackup fleet, the Noble Integrator's current work scope with Aker BP has been extended from July to September 2023 — this rig, as well as the Noble Interceptor and Noble Intrepid, remains exposed to soft spot market conditions over the balance of this year, with improving demand expected to start materializing later in 2024. We continue to expect a limited contribution from jackups to our total EBITDA in 2023.

Noble's backlog as of May 3, 2023 stands at $4.6 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, Noble maintains the previously communicated guidance for total revenue in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $725 to $825 million, and capital expenditures (net of reimbursable capex) between $325 and $365 million.

Commenting on Noble's outlook, Mr. Eifler stated, "Deepwater fundamentals continue to tighten, with marketed utilization for all UDW units now approaching the mid 90%s while incremental rig reactivations are governed by significant lead-time and capital requirements. Accordingly, the trend of steadily rising dayrates and expanding contract duration for UDW units is expected to continue. We believe Noble's floater fleet remains well positioned to benefit from positive re-contracting opportunities over the near term, with longer contract durations representing a crucial driver for maximizing utilization. With improving harsh jackup demand expected in 2024 and beyond, we remain very constructive on the outlook for our business."

Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Operating revenues







Contract drilling services

$ 575,290

$ 195,035 Reimbursables and other

34,764

15,195



610,054

210,230 Operating costs and expenses







Contract drilling services

361,789

166,083 Reimbursables

26,006

13,478 Depreciation and amortization

69,942

25,605 General and administrative

30,037

17,524 Merger and integration costs

11,631

9,521 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

(4,562) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

3,544

17,212



502,949

244,861 Operating income (loss)

107,105

(34,631) Other income (expense)







Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(16,872)

(7,680) Interest income and other, net

2,026

450 Income (loss) before income taxes

92,259

(41,861) Income tax benefit (provision)

15,804

5,205 Net income (loss)

$ 108,063

$ (36,656) Per share data







Basic:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.80

$ (0.54)









Diluted:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.74

$ (0.54)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 186,186

$ 476,206 Accounts receivable, net

563,055

468,802 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

122,937

106,782 Total current assets

872,178

1,051,790 Intangible assets

27,411

34,372 Property and equipment, at cost

4,217,524

4,163,205 Accumulated depreciation

(251,480)

(181,904) Property and equipment, net

3,966,044

3,981,301 Goodwill

15,026

26,016 Other assets

191,733

141,385 Total assets

$ 5,072,392

$ 5,234,864 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 15,000

$ 159,715 Accounts payable

265,583

290,690 Accrued payroll and related costs

55,837

76,185 Other current liabilities

126,557

140,508 Total current liabilities

462,977

667,098 Long-term debt

505,654

513,055 Other liabilities

278,260

265,743 Noncurrent contract liabilities

121,194

181,883 Total liabilities

1,368,085

1,627,779 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

3,704,307

3,607,085 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,072,392

$ 5,234,864

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 108,063

$ (36,656) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from

operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 69,942

25,605 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net (53,728)

14,099 Gain on sale of operating assets, net —

(6,767) Changes in components of working capital





Change in taxes receivable (4,540)

(1,820) Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities (182,817)

(46,274) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (63,080)

(51,813) Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (62,734)

(47,045) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net —

14,247 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (62,734)

(32,798) Cash flows from financing activities





Repayments of debt (152,215)

— Other financing activities (18,306)

(4,808) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (170,521)

(4,808) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (296,335)

(89,419) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 485,707

196,722 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 189,372

$ 107,303

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Floaters 77 %

76 %

71 % Jackups 70 %

87 %

63 % Total 74 %

81 %

68 %

























Operating Days

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Floaters 1,314

1,320

729 Jackups 877

1,201

450 Total 2,191

2,521

1,179

























Average Dayrates

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Floaters $ 331,705

$ 303,734

$ 213,194 Jackups 97,940

118,089

119,606 Total $ 238,130

$ 215,751

$ 177,458

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Numerator:







Basic







Net income (loss)

$ 108,063

$ (36,656) Diluted







Net income (loss)

$ 108,063

$ (36,656) Denominator:







Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

134,751

67,643 Dilutive effect of share-based awards

3,271

— Dilutive effect of warrants

7,971

— Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

145,993

67,643 Per share data







Basic:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.80

$ (0.54) Diluted:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.74

$ (0.54)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Certain non-GAAP measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss); interest income and other, net; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; loss on impairment; reorganization items, net; certain corporate projects and legal matters; certain infrequent operational events; and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe that the Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance. We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by eliminating from Net Income (Loss) the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on May 3, 2023, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:

(i) In the first quarter of 2023 and the first and fourth quarters of 2022, merger and integration costs; hurricane losses and (recoveries), net; intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items.

(ii) In addition, the first and fourth quarters of 2022 included (gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net and professional services costs related to corporate initiatives.

(iii) The fourth quarter of 2022 also included loss on extinguishment of debt.

The Company also discloses free cash flow as a non-GAAP liquidity measure. Free cash flow is calculated as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

December 31, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 108,063

$ (36,656)

$ 134,962 Income tax (benefit) provision

(15,804)

(5,205)

10,778 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

16,872

7,680

19,384 Interest income and other, net

(2,026)

(450)

(9,599) Depreciation and amortization

69,942

25,605

69,770 Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(53,728)

14,099

(41,877) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—

—

8,716 Professional services - corporate projects

—

135

43 Merger and integration costs

11,631

9,521

56,752 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

(4,562)

(87,125) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

3,544

17,212

(4,641) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 138,494

$ 27,379

$ 157,163

Reconciliation of Income Tax (Provision) Benefit











Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

December 31, 2022 Income tax benefit (provision)

$ 15,804

$ 5,205

$ (10,778)













Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

3,501

(2,961)

9,471 Gain (loss) on sale of operating assets, net

—

866

2,255 Discrete tax items

(45,631)

(5,881)

(17,525) Total Adjustments

(42,130)

(7,976)

(5,799) Adjusted income tax benefit (provision)

$ (26,326)

$ (2,771)

$ (16,577)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)















Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

December 31, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 108,063

$ (36,656)

$ 134,962













Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(50,227)

11,138

(32,406) Professional services - corporate projects

—

135

43 Merger and integration costs

11,631

9,521

56,752 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

(3,696)

(84,870) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

3,544

17,212

(4,641) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—

—

8,716 Discrete tax items

(45,631)

(5,881)

(17,525) Total Adjustments

(80,683)

28,429

(73,931) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 27,380

$ (8,227)

$ 61,031













Reconciliation of Diluted EPS















Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

December 31, 2022 Unadjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.74

$ (0.54)

$ 0.92













Adjustments











Amortization of intangible assets and contract liabilities, net

(0.34)

0.17

(0.22) Merger and integration costs

0.08

0.14

0.39 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

(0.06)

(0.59) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

0.02

0.25

(0.03) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—

—

0.06 Discrete tax items

(0.31)

(0.08)

(0.12) Total Adjustments

(0.55)

0.42

(0.51) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.19

$ (0.12)

$ 0.41













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow















Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended



2023

2022

December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (63,080)

$ (51,813)

$ 171,179 Capital expenditures

(62,734)

(47,045)

(65,084) Free cash flow

$ (125,814)

$ (98,858)

$ 106,095

