Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") GXE is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Greg Bay   Elected   47,856,468   88.753%   6,064,245   11.247%
Harry English   Elected   52,643,190   97.631%   1,277,523   2.369%
Ingram Gillmore   Elected   53,146,477   98.564%   774,236   1.436%
Don T. Gray   Elected   52,494,948   97.356%   1,425,765   2.644%
Scott Robinson   Elected   53,060,853   98.405%   859,860   1.595%
Wilson Wang   Elected   52,986,595   98.268%   934,118   1.732%
Bindu Wyma   Elected   53,033,410   98.354%   887,303   1.646%
                     

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
   
Ingram Gillmore David Hwang
President & CEO Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8463 403-538-8437
   
Email: info@gearenergy.com  
Website: www.gearenergy.com  

