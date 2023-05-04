Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) TYFG today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million ($0.62 per share), compared to $1.9 million ($0.75 per share) during the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $10.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 3%. The net interest margin was 2.94% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million, or 14%, compared to $2.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. First State Mortgage standalone had a net loss of $0.64 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of $0.11 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million, or 9%.

Total loans increased $161.0 million, or 15%, to $1.204 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.043 billion at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.23% as of March 31, 2023, down from 0.27% at March 31, 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standard. The provision for loan loss during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.17 million. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2023 and represented 1.39% of gross loans compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.

Deposits decreased $31.4 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio decreased $46.6 million or 18% year over year and totaled $217.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.93%, up from 9.51% last year.

On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our first quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity; however, solid earnings performance existed. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. Our main goal is to focus on increasing shareholder value in the years to come, while maintaining our core foundation of being a strong community bank. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain steady, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31ST (000s omitted, except share data)

















2023

2022











Interest Income



$ 15,475

$ 11,622 Interest Expense



5,276

1,115 Net Interest Income



10,199

10,507 Provision for Loan Losses



172

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,027

10,057











Other Income



3,244

2,789 FDIC Assessments



102

90 Other Expenses



11,183

10,271 Income Before Income Taxes



1,986

2,485











Applicable Income Taxes



459

621 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,527

$ 1,864











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.62

$ 0.75 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,470,935

2,480,181



** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 37,074

$ 63,897 Federal Funds Sold

3,250

10,615 Investment Securities

217,273

263,855 Loans and Leases

1,203,563

1,042,592 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,646)

(16,575) Loans, Net

1,186,917

1,026,017 Bank Premises & Equipment

27,091

26,676 Intangibles

8,746

8,803 Other Real Estate Owned

133

2,222 Accrued Interest Receivable

5,641

5,073 Other Assets

37,798

32,437









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,523,923

$ 1,439,595









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

189,250

192,916 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

408,206

442,522 Savings Deposits

242,467

291,114 Time Deposits

381,806

326,570 Total Deposits

1,221,729

1,253,122 Repurchase Agreements

22,697

23,045 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

125,000

5,000 Interest Payable

160

164 Subordinated Debt

9,792

9,767 Total Repos & Borrowings

157,649

37,976 Other Liabilities

13,700

15,554 Dividends Payable

506

506 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,393,584

$ 1,307,158









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,463

2,481 Surplus

24,155

25,642 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

114,603

108,031 FASB 115 Adjustment

(10,882)

(3,717) TOTAL CAPITAL

130,339

132,437









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,523,923

$ 1,439,595









Book Value Per Share

$ 52.92

$ 53.39 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 49.36

$ 49.84 Bid Price

$ 42.30

$ 47.25 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,463,168

2,480,598

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.