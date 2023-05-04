SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Signature Bank (SBNY) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,00,000 to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Signature Bank SBNY SBNY ("Signature") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company's common stock between April 23, 2020 and March 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Signature and certain of the company's executive officers made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements to investors about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Signature Bank had failed to acknowledge the inherent volatility of digital-asset (i.e., cryptocurrency) related deposits; (ii) accordingly, the Bank had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) the degree of Signature Bank's concentration in the cryptocurrency industry significantly undermined the health of its balance sheet; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Signature Bank was exceptionally vulnerable to a bank run and/or a liquidity crisis; (v) the foregoing placed Signature Bank at a heightened risk of failure and/or regulatory takeover; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased Signature's common stock during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $1 million are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/signature-bank/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and recovery options.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE : Investors who purchased Signature common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss may, no later than May 15, 2023 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action through Kaskela Law LLC or other counsel. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

