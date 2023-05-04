Orangetheory Fitness Celebrates Mother's Other Day with a Free Class on May 15th

Orangetheory Fitness, the global fitness franchise co-founded by Ellen Latham, is proud to announce the launch of "Mother's Other Day" on May 15th, offering a free class for all mothers.The day aims to advocate for moms to take time for themselves and prioritize their own well-being.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orangetheory Fitness, the global fitness franchise co-founded by Ellen Latham, is proud to announce the launch of "Mother's Other Day" on May 15th, offering a free class for all mothers.The day aims to advocate for moms to take time for themselves and prioritize their own well-being.

As a female-founded fitness brand, Orangetheory understands the importance of self-care and recognizes that mothers need some personal me-time to recharge. Mother's Other Day is a day that moms can have all to themselves to focus on their mental, physical, and emotional health.

"We've heard from moms in our Orangetheory community that what they really need is a little more time to focus on themselves and take care of their own well-being," said Ellen Latham, co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "We wanted to create a new day that celebrates moms and gives them the opportunity to prioritize their own health and wellness."

To support mothers and champion women, Orangetheory Fitness is offering a free class for moms across the country on Mother's Other Day. This includes current and non-members.

At Orangetheory, we believe that self-care isn't selfish, and we are proud to support moms in taking care of themselves.

Join Orangetheory Fitness in celebrating Mother's Other Day on May 15th, and give the moms in your life the gift of self-care through our free class. To learn more, visit www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory Fitness:

Orangetheory Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired global fitness franchise. Founded in 2010, the brand boasts over 1,300 studios in 23 countries. Orangetheory Fitness offers 60-minute workout sessions split into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training, using heart rate monitors to track intensity and maximize metabolic burn. For more information, visit www.orangetheory.com.

