Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping Named Among the Best Irrigation & Sprinkler Companies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping has been selected as one of the Best Irrigation & Sprinkler Companies in Colorado Springs by Expertise.com. The company offers a wide range of services, including sprinkler repair and installation, and has been serving the community for over 38 years.

Expertise.com is a leading online platform that connects people with the best local experts across various industries. The company's rigorous selection process evaluates professionals based on objective and quantifiable criteria across five categories: availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism. It is a trusted resource for consumers seeking high-quality services.

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping was chosen for its consistently approachable and responsive customer service, customer confidence-building qualifications, outstanding service and reputation, and mastery of its craft based on years of practical experience and education.

"We're humbled to have been selected as one of the best irrigation and sprinkler companies in Colorado Springs by Expertise.com," said Phil and Mary, the husband and wife duo behind Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping. "We've called Colorado Springs home for over 40 years now and cherish providing high-quality sprinkler services to local homeowners and businesses."

Phil's entrepreneurial spirit and love for the outdoors were instilled in him from a young age as he grew up working for his father's sprinkler company. He honed his problem-solving skills and gained valuable experience in the industry, which would later inspire him to start his own sprinkler and irrigation company. As a Certified Irrigation Professional, Phil has an in-depth knowledge of the latest irrigation techniques and technologies, which he applies to deliver superior results for his clients. Even as a CPA, Phil always remembered his roots and brought his financial expertise to the business, while Mary's previous experience as a certified nursing assistant has been invaluable in providing exceptional customer service to their clients.

In the 1980s, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs to raise their family and become small business owners. Mary recently retired from her job as a CNA to support the business full-time, and together, they have grown Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping into one of the most reputable irrigation and sprinkler companies in the Colorado Springs area. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-quality services continue to be the driving force behind the success of their family-owned and operated business.

About Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated irrigation company in Colorado Springs. With 38+ years of experience, they specialize in sprinkler repair services, system maintenance and tune-ups, sprinkler startups, sprinkler system installations, and landscaping. Selected as one of the best Colorado Springs lawn sprinkler system contractors by Expertise.com, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and high-quality products, earning them an A+ BBB rating.

