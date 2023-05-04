UtahRealEstate.com and the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service Partner to Share Data and Services

Historic partnership brings data together from two of the fastest growing regions in the country

SANDY, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate data in the Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States is about to get a whole lot better for real estate practitioners and consumers. UtahRealEstate.com (URE), one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States, serving nearly 20,000 real estate professionals, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service (NMMLS), one of the leading MLSs in New Mexico and the only MLS in New Mexico to offer statewide listing data, to bring increased listing exposure to brokers, agents, and their clients in these regions. The partnership will also provide increased referral potential between brokers and agents in New Mexico and Utah. As part of the agreement, URE and NMMLS will share data with one another, enabling brokers and agents in Utah to see listings spanning the state of New Mexico, including areas like Santa Fe and Albuquerque. These New Mexico listings will also receive the added benefit of being marketed and promoted on one of the most trafficked industry websites, UtahRealEstate.com, which receives over 8 million unique visitors each year.

In addition, NMMLS will be able to showcase Utah listings on their growing website, realestateofnewmexico.com, and NMMLS members will eventually have access to the many MLS software tools and services provided by URE. The exposure of listings on both websites will help listing agents in these states receive more leads directly from the consumer.

According to Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, "This new partnership shows what is possible when forward-thinking organizations focus on giving their members and the consumer the best data and services available. At URE, we build technology in-house, and we have the ability to implement technology partnerships quickly. As our organization continues to expand across state borders, we see tremendous opportunities to help eliminate data confusion and replication in areas where multiple MLSs operate. We also see the great potential in having our software and services reach agents across the nation. We are looking forward to having the data of two neighboring states come together."

Megan McFarlane, Executive Director of the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service, said, "This is a historic day for our MLS, as we continue to enrich our members' experience, bring greater exposure to their listings, and partner with one of the top MLSs in the country. Connecting our data with UtahRealEstate.com just makes sense. The URE software, the services they provide, and the real estate marketing and website experience they bring to our organization will help us to continue to grow our presence in New Mexico and with New Mexico consumers. We look forward to increasing our membership and having more of our data reach the consumer."

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the country, servicing more than 8 million consumers each year. It also provides multiple listing services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, accounting for nearly 97% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah.

The New Mexico MLS is a large and robust REALTOR® entity working to accumulate and disseminate vital New Mexico housing and property data to buyers and sellers. The New Mexico MLS engages a superior suite of services to enable participants and users to facilitate the sale and purchase of property. The New Mexico MLS is one of the prominent MLSs in the state of New Mexico and the only New Mexico-based MLS with statewide coverage of listing information.

