Solar Art Announces Acquisition of Nashville, TN Window Film Company - Solar Insulation

Solar Art is happy to announce the acquisition of Solar Insulation of Nashville. Started in 1975, Solar Insulation has been the premier window film dealer in the Nashville market for 48 years.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The partnership with Solar Art will allow the local team to offer an expanded set of product offerings to commercial and residential window tinting customers. Solar Insulation brings to Solar Art a fully renovated office/warehouse location right outside of Nashville and 8 employees including the owner, Dave Andrews, who will remain with the company.

This is Solar Art's 12th acquisition and expands its reach East to Nashville, one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

"We are so happy to have these new team members from Solar Insulation join the Solar Art family of companies. The culture fit was evident from the start and we are so excited to be in a new market which expands our capabilities across the country." said Matt Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.

About Solar Art

Solar Art is one of the nation's largest window film installation companies dedicated to providing solutions for improving existing glass. Solar Art services include energy efficient window film, security window film, anti graffiti film, and specialty graphics. Solar Art is headquartered in Orange County, California with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix and Nashville.

To learn more, visit the Solar Art websites at https://www.solarart.com/, https://www.solarinsulation.com/, or https://www.solarart.com/locations/nashville-tennessee-window-film

Contact:

Solar Art, Headquarters

23042 Mill Creek Dr.

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone: 949.825.6940

E-mail: info@solarart.com

Media Contact

Matthew Darienzo, Solar Art, 1 949.825.6940, info@solarart.com

SOURCE Solar Art