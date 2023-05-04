Atlanta Habitat Names James Blackstone Vice President of Housing Development

Effective May 1, Blackstone will identify, sustain strategic partnerships to support neighborhood revitalization

Atlanta Habitat announces the promotion of long-time employee James "Jim" Blackstone to Vice President of Housing Development effective May 1. In this new role, Blackstone will lead the organization's housing and land development, construction, and real estate development initiatives. He will also be responsible for cultivating strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, completing the Browns Mill Village development, and advancing the organization's next master planned community.

Blackstone has served Atlanta Habitat's mission for more than 20 years, primarily as Construction Director, leading and shaping the construction methods, team, and contractors for new home builds, rehabs and repairs. He has been instrumental in maintaining the organization's trademark high-quality, cost-effective, energy-efficient craftsman style single family homes. With his leadership, Atlanta Habitat has grown a team of diversely talented, experienced housing development staff and skilled volunteers through the years.

"I am drawn to our mission and driven by turning those keys over to our excited homeowners," Blackstone said. "I enjoy the tangible aspect of making an impact on families and neighborhoods across our community and knowing the house we built is sturdy, energy-efficient and affordably green."

"After an extensive search, we are pleased to welcome Jim to this new role," said Alan Ferguson, president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat. "We've been in the business of building homes, people and communities for the past 40 years. Jim will be a tremendous asset as we look toward expanding affordable homeownership and neighborhood revitalization in the next 40 years."

Blackstone's 40-year career spans construction management, land development, and property management for large scale and complex projects in the residential, commercial, and affordable housing development sectors. Prior to joining Atlanta Habitat, he was a Partner at RCD Construction. He also previously held leadership roles with Southeastern Advertising and Sales Systems, Epoch Group and Daetwyler Construction. He attended Kennesaw State University.

About Atlanta Habitat

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. As one of Habitat for Humanity International's largest affiliates, Atlanta Habitat has made an estimated $40 million impact on affordable housing in neighborhoods across Atlanta and South Fulton County over the last five years. Since its launch in 1983, the nonprofit affordable home developer has served over 2,400 families (more than 6,000 individuals) with its first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs. Visit http://www.atlantahabitat.org.

