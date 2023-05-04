Empower Girls and Women with Self-Care Together Workshop at The Tutwiler Community Education Center
Join Us on May 24th with Expert Presenters Maya Emelle, Ashley Blanco, and Special Guest Gail Bean for an Enriching Self-Care Experience for WomenTUTWILER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tutwiler Community Education Center is proud to host the Self-Care Together workshop on May 24th at 4 pm, aimed at girls and women aged seven and above[1]. This event focuses on teaching participants everyday practices to enhance their morning routines, promoting overall well-being.
The workshop features a distinguished lineup of presenters, including Mindfulness Coach Maya Emelle, Children's & Family Life Coach Ashley Blanco, and Actress Gail Bean, who will share her personal self-care tips[1].
Participants can expect a dynamic session centered around empowering girls and women by improving their emotional health through open communication and holistic stress management techniques. The workshop will include expert-led discussions, hands-on activities, and opportunities for attendees to share their experiences and learn from one another[3].
Maya Emelle, Mindfulness Coach, describes the Self-Care Together workshop as "a transformative experience that encourages girls and women to prioritize their well-being and invest in their personal growth. By creating a supportive and nurturing environment, we aim to help each participant develop healthy habits that will positively impact their lives for years to come."
Hans Hageman, Executive Director of The Tutwiler Community Education Center, adds, "The Self-Care Together workshop is more than just an event; it's an opportunity to empower, uplift, and create lasting connections. When we come together as a community, we can inspire one another to embrace self-care and nurture our inner strength, cultivating a brighter future for girls and women in the Mississippi Delta."
To register for the Self-Care Together workshop or obtain more information, please visit the Tutwiler Community Education Center's website or contact the center directly.
