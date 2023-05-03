Nomination Deadline Approaching for Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame Awards

ILLINOIS, May 3 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is reminding residents of the upcoming June 1 nomination deadline for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.





"For 29 years, we've been proud to honor the contributions and accomplishments of our older adults in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From community service to education, seniors have shaped our state for the better—and this Older Americans Month, I encourage all Illinoisans to nominate the extraordinary elders in their life for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards."





The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the state legislature to honor older adults' accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force. To see biographies of inductees since 1994 or to submit a nomination, please visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html . Nominations for 2023 inductees must be received by June 1.





"May is Older Americans Month and the perfect time to honor an older adult in your life by nominating them for statewide recognition," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "Past inductees to the Hall of Fame have received detailed, thoughtful nominations, so we encourage you not to wait until the very last minute. Start working on your nominations now before it's too late!"



