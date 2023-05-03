Illinois EPA Refers West Liberty Point LLC and Value Add Partners, Inc. to Attorney General for Enforcement

ILLINOIS, May 3 - Action taken following improper asbestos abatement





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against West Liberty Point LLC and Value Add Partners, Inc. for improper asbestos abatement in Rantoul (Champaign County), including violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP).





West Liberty Point LLC owns the West Liberty Point apartment complex, which consists of two neighboring buildings at 1320 McCullough Street and 1321 Dolittle Boulevard in Rantoul. Each building contains 20 one-bedroom units for a total of 40 units in the complex. Value Add Partners is a real estate investment and development company based in Grandview, Texas. The company also appears to serve as general contractor for the properties. Sometime after January 1, 2022, Value Add Partners began renovation work that included removing drywall, cabinets, trims, doors, and other contents. Work was paused in 2022 and only resumed recently.





An anonymous complaint was made to Illinois EPA for the improper asbestos removal at the site. Illinois EPA subsequently requested all work stop immediately until a proper inspection could be completed. On April 14, 2023, a Rantoul city inspector confirmed work at the site had stopped.





The Illinois EPA has received written confirmation that Value Add Partners would notify tenants, arrange for tenant relocation until after abatement is complete, secure the buildings and all affected exterior areas, submit a project design plan, and ensure a licensed abatement contractor completes abatement.





The referral, citing multiple violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, asks the Attorney General's Office to represent the Illinois EPA in this enforcement action. The referral also requests several actions be taken by West Liberty Point LLC and Value Add Partners, Inc. including submitting a workplan to Illinois EPA for approval. Illinois EPA will continue to provide the Attorney General's Office with additional information as it is received.