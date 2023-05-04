TO REDUCE BULLYING, CHILD SAFETY NETWORK™ SPONSOR MOTIVATED TO ACT IN FILM WORLD PREMIERE WITH Junga the Dancing Yeti®
(LFT to RT) CSN, Board of Corporate Directors - Emmet Coe holds Safe Seal of Approval Award™ for Stephen Tako, (center), - MTA – CEO with Ward Leber Founder & Chairman of Child Safety Network™ & his wife Lorena Leber.
The Safe Family Seal is awarded to companies that help CSN make the world a safer place for children to live
CSN’s Founder Ward Leber presents Stephen Tako with the 2023 Safe Family Seal of Approval™ for “Innovation in Anti-bullying Curriculum.”
I'm honored to display the the CSN Safe Family Seal of Approval on our products, and win the 2023 Innovation in Curriculum Award from the 34-year-old national leader in child safety, CSN.”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TO HELP REDUCE BULLYING, CHILD SAFETY NETWORK HELPS MOTIVATED TO ACT IN ITS RECENT FILM WORLD PREMIERE STARRING - Junga the Dancing Yeti®.
— Stephen Tako
CSN’s Founder Ward Leber presents Stephen Tako with the 2023 Safe Family Seal of Approval™ for “Innovation in Anti-bullying Curriculum.”
Media Contact: Marzena@MotivatedToAct.org
Media Contact: Ward.Leber@CSN.org
“I encourage every parent and teacher to visit www.MotivatedToAct.org and find unique products and curriculum that includes Junga the Dancing Yeti® in their K- 3rd grade plans. We are very proud of our CSN's Senior Advisor on antibullying (Stephen Tako) for creating such an innovative and entertaining way to teach children how to be good citizens, demonstrate empathy, be a good sport, learn, share and play in peace with their classmates which will place them on a path toward a confident life." - said Ward Leber, CSN's CEO.
It started with a simple story for primary school children. A character who looked different from everyone around him. He was a target for bullying.
That idea not only launched an award-winning book series and films featuring Junga the Dancing Yeti®, but propelled its author, Stephen Tako, and his collaborators to create a non-profit organization to develop the "Confident Life™" anti-bullying program for kids.
Motivated To Act Launched its newest film in true California fashion – with the audience walking the red carpet, enjoying complimentary refreshments, networking with creators and educators, and enjoying the World Premiere of the new Junga the Dancing Yeti® short film, “Yeti, Set, Go!” at the UC San Diego Faculty Club, in La Jolla.
Watch movie trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2Gtl7lImvM
“Yeti Set Go!” is a football-based film featuring the voices of five former NFL players: Brian Sipe, Dave DesRochers, Brett Faryniarz, Marques Ogden and J.R. Tolver. The film takes place on the mountain on which Junga lives and is the location of a popular football game. The game sheds light on respecting others on and off the field and helps children understand the importance of sportsmanship and of treating others with kindness.
Ward Leber, CEO & Founder of the Child Safety Network™ (“CSN™”) placed Stephen Tako on CSN’s professional advisory board last year as a subject matter expert on antibullying. Among other volunteer efforts for CSN, Stephen testified before the Colorado State committees on Education in both the House and Senate last year; with a dozen other nationally recognized CSN Senior Advisors who are experts on student, campus and school bus safety and security.
“The San Diego Cooperative Charter School has agreed to pilot the Confident Life™ program this year for K-3rd grades. Once the program is fully vetted with measurable goals attained, we will open the program on a national and then international level." - Said Tako
Event Sponsors included: Child Safety Network, Rezilir Health, Harmony Mama Law, Christy White & Associates, ATS Wealth Management, Cigma Media, JYT LAW, Gary Spatz's The Playground, La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club, The 1st & Goal Project, Li Zhang and Family, Nancy Gatschet, Jennifer Jeffries, Dianne Day & Brad Nemeth, Chris & Keith Muhart, Vinestreet Entertainment Consulting, Paraskevi
MTA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and will provide donation receipts upon request. Please contact your tax planning provider for questions on what percentage of donations are tax deductible for you and your business. Visit www.MotivatedToAct.org for more details.
About CSN: Now in its 4th Decade of National Public Service, CSN is America’s leading innovator in the fight to prevent child abuse abduction, injury, exploitation and reduce teen violence. From day-one, CSN has never charged a penny for its work or paid any of its executives for their amazing volunteer efforts. CSN became nationally renowned for its many innovations (since 1989); and in particular, its ability to teach parents of newborns though early college years how to raise safer healthier families.
Stephen Tako
CEO, Motivated To Act
661-313-9644
Stephen Tako
MTA
+1 661-313-9644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Movie Trailer