BODYCRAFT Expands Compatibility of Broadcastvision CAB Product for Cable, Satellite, and IPTV Set-Top Box Control
The BODYCRAFT touch consoles can now control any cable/satellite or IPTV set-top box.
Broadcastvision was a pioneer in developing the CAB (Console Adapter Box) technology, which was first introduced in 2011”LONGMONT, CO, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadcastvision Entertainment (https://broadcastvision.com) announces that the BODYCRAFT EXP series 10” and 16” touch screens for their treadmill, bike and elliptical are now CAB-compatible. This compatibility allows the consoles to operate with ANY cable, satellite, or IPTV set-top box.
The new touch consoles from BODYCRAFT allow users to connect to WiFi and choose from apps such as Chrome, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, Disney+, and Prime Video. They can also mirror their phone or tablet via an HDMI adapter or connect devices like an Apple TV, Roku, Firestick, or a cable box. The touchscreen consoles are loaded with nine different fitness tests, including Bruce, Gerkin, WFI, PEB, and all military branches. For more information, visit https://www.BODYCRAFT.com/.
Broadcastvision was a pioneer in developing the CAB (Console Adapter Box) technology, which was first introduced in 2011 and revolutionized the way club owners and exercisers control cable, satellite, and IPTV set-top boxes. The Console Adapter Box (CAB) provides club owners with flexibility, an increased channel lineup, and cost savings of set-top box operation, freeing exercisers from handheld remote controls.
Cardio equipment without built-in entertainment controls can use the Axcess Universal Controller from Broadcastvision Entertainment. The Axcess Controller is the only fitness entertainment controller that offers menu navigation and allows exercisers to operate any cable, satellite, or IPTV set-top boxes in conjunction with any manufacturer's attached personal viewing screen or touch screen. This eliminates burdensome handheld remote controls and expensive modulation or MDTA Multiplexor systems. Exercisers obtain audio and control the cardio equipment TV screen exclusively through the Axcess Universal Controller.
Broadcastvision is your trusted source for high-quality commercial-grade fitness entertainment products, including AudioFetch (TV audio to Apple and Android smartphones), AudioFetch Express, CAB for cable, satellite, and IPTV set-top box control, Universal Personal Screen Controller, 863MHz/900MHz Wireless, FM Wireless, Large Screen TVs and Mounts, Sound Systems, Digital Signage, Branded Music and Messaging, and Personal Viewing Screens.
Broadcastvision is a pioneer and leading market innovator in the fitness entertainment industry. Visit www.broadcastvision.com or call 888.330.4BVE (4283).
