Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,163 in the last 365 days.

ACLU Staffs Up for New Initiative: 'State Supreme Courts Are More Important Now Than Ever'

“It’s not just the absence of protections from the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Matt Segal, one of two senior staff attorneys tapped for the ACLU's new State Supreme Court Initiative. “It's also that we have seen in many ways that state supreme courts are important in the lives of people across this country and often act in important ways to protect them.”

You just read:

ACLU Staffs Up for New Initiative: 'State Supreme Courts Are More Important Now Than Ever'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more