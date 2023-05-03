Submit Release
UNFI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds United Natural Foods Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/united-natural-foods-inc-lawsuit-submission-form/?from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased United Natural Foods between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 19, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, United Natural Foods, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite its cost-saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


