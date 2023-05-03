E+O Kitchen – The Banks Introduces Cincinnati Happy Hour and Lunch Specials

E+O Kitchen - The Banks is proud to announce the launch of their new Cincinnati Happy Hour and Lunch Specials. The restaurant, located in the heart of The Banks, now offers various delicious dishes and drinks at discounted prices.

E+O Kitchen - The Banks is proud to announce the launch of their new Cincinnati Happy Hour and Lunch Specials. The restaurant, located in the heart of The Banks, is now offering a variety of delicious dishes and drinks at discounted prices.

The Happy Hour menu features a selection of small plates, including the popular Crispy Brussels Sprouts and the flavorful Korean Fried Chicken. Guests can also enjoy a variety of craft beers, wines, and cocktails.

The Lunch Specials menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads, and entrees. Popular items include CIncinnati Sushi, the Grilled Salmon Salad, and the Grilled Steak Frites.E+O Kitchen - The Banks is committed to providing guests with the highest quality food and drinks. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

For more information about E+O Kitchen - The Banks, please visit their website at www.eokitchen.com.

Media Contact

E+O Kitchen - The Banks

Carey Smith

+15136841720

56 West Freedom Way

Cincinnati

Ohio

United States