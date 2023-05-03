Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,288 in the last 365 days.

Sunlight Financial to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight") SUNL, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on May 4, 2023.

Sunlight will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:30 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight's investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9035 (toll-free) or (215) 268-9889 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 180 days following the call. A replay will also be available until June 3, 2023 by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, using passcode 13738528.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight SUNL is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight's best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006009/en/

You just read:

Sunlight Financial to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more