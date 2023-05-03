Submit Release
Riff Raff Slotted to Headline Lardi B's "Lardi Land" Festival in Dallas May 13th

LardiLand Music Festival Takes Over Southside Music Hall on May 13th, 2023

Dallas, TX - The LardiLand Music Festival is coming to the Southside Music Hall on May 13th, 2023, for a one-day, all-ages indoor carnival-themed music festival, complete with food, vendors, games, and attractions. The festival will feature live performances by Lardi B, Riff Raff, Dorrough Music, Lil Earl, Big Trip, and many more.

Doors for the festival open at 5pm, and tickets are available for purchase now at: https://thereallardib.com/

This event is perfect for families, music lovers, and anyone looking for a fun-filled day of non-stop entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to bring LardiLand to Dallas for the second time,” says festival organizer and artist Lardi B. “This festival is all about creating a unique experience for our fans. We want everyone to come together and have a great time, enjoying great music, food, and activities. It’s going to be an unforgettable day, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

For more information about the LardiLand Music Festival, visit: https://thereallardib.com/

