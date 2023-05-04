Best nutrients for boosting and benefitting the mental health of men
May is Mental Health Awareness Month; Men’s Health Expert, Dr. David Samadi, discusses the top nutrients men need most for good mental health
Deficiencies of certain nutrients like vitamin D and the B vitamins, can lead to depression, anxiety, and irritability.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where men’s mental health concerns are increasingly prevalent, understanding the role of certain nutrients supporting our overall mental well-being is important. That's because key nutrients are particularly beneficial for men's mental health playing a role in helping combat issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression.
— Dr. David Samadi
Now, more than ever, it's critical for men to prioritize their mental health. Depression and anxiety are top mental health concerns among men living in the U.S. (1). Here's why: almost 1 in 10 men will experience depression or anxiety, but fewer than half will seek treatment (2). Men are notorious for suffering in silence. As a result, many men who suffer from undiagnosed depression often go untreated, which results in higher suicide rates, higher rates of alcohol abuse, and other risky behavior.
It can feel like an uphill battle for men to regain control over depression and anxiety. However, by focusing on self-care, men can recapture stability and a brighter outlook on life. Prioritizing proper nutrition is critical in helping men keep energy levels high and supporting a better overall mood. Nutrient deficiencies can weaken organs, such as the brain. For the brain to function adequately, choose nutrient-dense foods rich in vitamins and minerals, boosting mood and relieving mental health symptoms.
The top nutrients recommended for improving mental health include the following:
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is a critical nutrient for men's mental health, particularly during winter when seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is more common (3). Vitamin D helps regulate mood and boosts serotonin levels, and when low, it has been linked to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions (4). Therefore, including daily foods sources of vitamin D, suchas fortified milk, salmon, and egg yolks, and getting daily sunlight is important to maintain a positive mood.
Vitamins B6 and B12
The B vitamins are essential for men's mental health, helping support the production of neurotransmitters that regulate mood and anxiety. Vitamins B6 (5) and B12 (6), in particular, have been shown to impact mood positively and can help reduce symptoms of depression. Beef, poultry, and salmon are excellent sources of B6 and B12.
Vitamin C
Men can also benefit from vitamin C, which reduces stress and anxiety levels (7). This powerful antioxidant can also improve immune function, vital for overall physical and mental health. Plant-based foods are the only sources of Vitamin C, so eat at least five or more fruits and vegetables daily.
Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are another key nutrient for brain health and can improve cognitive function, memory, and mood (8). Oily fish like salmon and mackerel are the best food sources of this healthy fatty acid.
Magnesium
Lastly, magnesium is important for men's mental health, as it helps regulate the nervous system and reduce anxiety and stress symptoms (9). Magnesium can also improve sleep quality, essential for mental and physical health. Whole grains, dark green leafy vegetables, bananas, lentils, beans, nuts, and chia seeds are healthy foods high in magnesium.
Takeaway message
Research has shown that choosing certain food with specific vitamins and minerals can be one way to support men's mental health, reducing their risk of depression and anxiety. Of course, it's crucial that men consult first with their healthcare provider for a referral to a mental health counselor to address their needs, helping them take control of their mental health and improve their overall well-being.
Overall, the best way for men to have a successful outcome is by seeking professional help along with making smart food choices rich in nutrients that may enhance mood stabilization.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
