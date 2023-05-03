Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,614 in the last 365 days.

FIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fidelity National Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fidelity-national-lawsuit-submission-form/?from=3

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Fidelity National common stock between May 7, 2020 and February 10, 2023, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration of the Company's acquisition, Worldpay, Inc. ("Worldpay"), was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the class period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


You just read:

FIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fidelity National Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more