Fact Sheet: Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Our country is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. The crisis isn’t just affecting adults, its devastating young people, and people from every background are impacted.

President Biden is committed to addressing the nation’s mental health crisis. The Administration has made important progress on expanding access to mental health services, and invested billions of dollars through American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, to clearly send the message: Support is Here.

At the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), we proud to help lead the whole-of-society response to this crisis. We launched 988, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, expande mental health services in schools, advanced a center for excellence on social media and mental health, and launched the HHS Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration. In addition, we have helped states to establish Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics which provide behavioral health care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, because mental health crises don’t just happen during business hours. And we are providing hundreds of millions of dollars to programs like Project AWARE, Mental Health Awareness Training, and the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative, that help reach families and youth where they are, including at schools and in the community.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, we bring attention to mental health and how essential it is to overall health and wellbeing. The following fact sheet is a snapshot of various efforts made by HHS over the past year:

Mental Health Care in Communities

Proposes New Standards to Help Ensure Access to Quality Health Care, Including Behavioral Health Care, in Medicaid and CHIP. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released two notices of proposed rulemaking that together would further strengthen access to and quality of care across Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the nation’s largest health coverage programs. If adopted as proposed, the rules would establish historic national standards for access to care regardless of whether that care is provided through managed care plans or directly by states through fee-for-service (FFS).

In September 2022, HRSA’s RCORP-Behavioral Health Care Support awarded $29 million to 58 grantee to improve the quality and sustainability of behavioral health care services in their rural communities, including through the provision of evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment for substance use disorder. Launched a National Maternal Mental Health Hotline. In May 2022, HRSA launched the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline. The hotline (1-833-943-5746) is available 24/7, 365 days a year, and provides free, confidential emotional support, information, and referrals to any pregnant and postpartum individuals facing mental health challenges and their loved ones. Professional counselors staff the Hotline and provide support in English and Spanish via voice and text, interpreter services are available in 60 additional languages, and a relay service is available for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Since the launch, on May 8th 2022 to March 31, 2023, hotline counselors responded to almost 12,000 calls and texts, with an average response time of under one minute.

ACL’s Innovations in Nutrition grant program awarded a three-year grant to be completed in 2023 to the Georgia State University, University Foundation. The grant has leveraged the skills, interest, and compassion of nutrition services volunteers to reduce social isolation, loneliness, and elevated suicidality among diverse, at-risk, homebound older adults through the novel BE WITH (Belonging and Empathy With Intentional Targeted Helping) innovation. Announced the Second Cohort of Grantees for Public Health AmeriCorps (PHA). The funding, through the CDC, will continue to support PHA members placed at local health departments, non-profits, community clinics, and other key public health settings across the United States. PHA meets the local community public health needs by providing public health services and opportunities, including through opioid screening and counseling services; mental health training and mentorship; and by providing pathways to public health careers through hands-on experiences. PHA has recently been featured in Forbes magazine, ForsMarsh media, and the White House’s National Public Health Week Proclamation.

. In July 2022, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) began support of research solicited via a funding initiative, "Dementia Care and Caregiver Support Intervention Research" (PAR-21-307). This solicitation supports the development and testing of behavioral interventions for caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias. Provided Behavioral Health Training and Support to Nursing Facilities. In September 2022, SAMHSA partnered with CMS to provide behavioral health training and support to nursing facilities nationally through the Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health in Nursing Facilities, focusing on assisting people with Serious Mental Illness (SMI), Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Co-Occurring Disorders (COD) and Serious Emotional Disturbance (SED).

. In September 2022, ACL launched a new center to improve support for people who have both intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and mental health needs. The cooperative agreement totaling an estimated $3.25 million over five years will create a resource center and provide national technical assistance to help individuals with both I/DD and mental health diagnoses live and participate in their communities. Released Resource on Expanding Behavioral Health Care For People Experiencing Homelessness. In January 2023, SAMHSA released a guide, Expanding Access to and Use of Behavioral Health Services for People At Risk for or Experiencing Homelessness, highlighting strategies for behavioral health and housing providers to conduct outreach and engage with individuals experiencing homelessness, initiate use of behavioral health treatment as they wait to receive stable housing and retain them in their recovery efforts once housed.

. NIA supported an online "Social Isolation and Loneliness Outreach Toolkit" to help reduce social isolation and loneliness, which can be harmful to the physical, mental, cognitive, and emotional health of older adults. The toolkit includes animated graphics, social media posts, health information, videos, and links to additional resources. The toolkit has received more than 11,000 visitors since June 2022. Surgeon General Released Mindfulness Content Series. In December 2022, Dr. Murthy, with Calm, released a mindfulness content series designed to ease stress and offer mental health support through the holidays and beyond The themes of the free content series are easing holiday stress, combating loneliness, navigating hectic days, and dealing with uncertainty, change, and negativity in the world.

Children and Youth Mental Health

Awarded Nearly $185 Million to Support Youth Mental Health and Help the Health Care Workforce Meet Families’ Mental Health Needs. In December 2022, because of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, SAMHSA awarded the following mental health grant programs for up to four years each: $73.6 million for Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (Project AWARE) to help develop and support school-based mental health programs and services; $57.7 million in Mental Health Awareness Training grants to prepare and train school personnel, emergency first responders, law enforcement and others to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges to enable early intervention; $14.9 million for School Based Trauma-Informed Support Services and Mental Health Care for Children and Youth to increase student access to evidence-based and culturally relevant trauma support services and mental health care; $19.5 million for the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative, to improve treatment and services for children, adolescents, and families who have experienced traumatic events; and, $20 million in Resiliency in Communities after Stress and Trauma grants to promote resilience and equity and prevent violence in communities that have recently faced civil unrest, community violence, and/or collective trauma.

In accordance with the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) of 2018, the Children’s Bureau has approved 42 Title IV-E Prevention Plans, which allow states, territories, and eligible tribes to provide and fund evidence-based mental health, substance use, in-home parenting, and kinship navigator programs and services and supports to children at risk of entry into foster care and their parents and kinship caregivers. Release Proposed Rule to Promote Consistent Use Behavioral Health Core Set . In August 2022 CMS released a notice of proposed rulemaking to promote consistent use of these nationally standardized quality measures in Medicaid and CHIP through mandatory annual state reporting on the Core Set of Adult Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid. Reporting on the Core Set measures is voluntary for states until 2024, when reporting will become mandatory for the Child Core Set and behavioral health measures on the Adult Core Set. Many states already report on these measures and the most recent publicly available data can be found in the Behavioral Health Chart Pack which is posted along with more information on the Medicaid Adult Core Set and Behavioral Health Core Set here.

As of May 2023, 22 states and DC are using ARP funds allocated by the Office of Child Care to engage in supporting mental health initiatives including providing paid mental health consultants, professional development, and other supports for child-care providers. Awarded $3 Million to Promote Black Youth Mental Health. In September 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) announced more than $3 million in grants to eight organizations for a new initiative to demonstrate policy effectiveness to promote Black youth mental health (BYMH). This three-year initiative will help identify health and wellness policies that are successful in improving BYMH, including suicide prevention. Awardees will test the impact of these policies in varied settings, such as schools, faith-based organizations, community centers, and others.

. The HHS Children and Youth Resilience Prize Challenge is intended to fund innovative community-led solutions to promote resilience in children and adolescents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters. The Challenge is recognized as part of the President’s Unity Agenda and Mental Health Strategy. The Challenge launched on May 4 and will close for proposals in July. HHS will host its first of three technical assistance webinars on May 18, 2023. Issued a Dear Colleague Letter with the Department of Education on Social-Emotional Health of Young Children. In June 2022, the letter went to state, territorial, tribal, and local policymakers and administrators of systems, agencies, and programs responsible for young children’s health and well-being, social-emotional development, and early learning.

In June 2022, the letter went to state, territorial, tribal, and local policymakers and administrators of systems, agencies, and programs responsible for young children’s health and well-being, social-emotional development, and early learning. Launched a Behavioral Health Focused Webpage . In the spring of 2023, ACF launched a webpage with mental health resources for families and youth, grantees, tribes, and state and local human services programs. This was developed with feedback from young adults and parents. As part of this effort, The Office of Early Childhood Development (ECD) created a targeted section on early childhood behavioral health, which includes comprehensive resources for parents and caregivers. early childhood programs, state and territory leaders, and tribes.

. In the spring of 2023, ACF launched a webpage with mental health resources for families and youth, grantees, tribes, and state and local human services programs. This was developed with feedback from young adults and parents. As part of this effort, The Office of Early Childhood Development (ECD) created a targeted section on early childhood behavioral health, which includes comprehensive resources for parents and caregivers. early childhood programs, state and territory leaders, and tribes. Released Landmark Report on Affirming LGBTQI+ Youth. In March 2023, SAMHSA released Moving Beyond Change Efforts: Evidence and Action to Support and Affirm LGBTQI+ Youth. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the scientific research and consensus that LGBTQI+ youth are resilient and can thrive when they are supported and affirmed, but that pervasive discrimination, rejection, and bullying of LGBTQI+ youth has led to a nationwide mental health crisis. The report finds that this crisis is most acute for transgender youth, whose mental health and well-being is put at risk by policies that seek to restrict their access to appropriate health care and inclusion at school.

This evidence-based approach for education agencies reaches nearly 2 million students and reduces sexual risk behavior, experiences of violence, substance use, and poor mental health among students in schools. Schools served by CDC-funded local education agencies have seen significant declines in the percentage of students engaged in sexual risk behavior, used substances, and experienced violence. Schools in funded districts that implemented policies and practices to support LGBTQ youth saw improved mental health and decreased suicidal ideation in both LGBTQ and heterosexual students. Informational Bullets on Strengthening Access to Services for Children. CMS issued two informational bulletins in August 2022 on strengthening access to high-quality, comprehensive health care for children, which included behavioral health components: “Leveraging Medicaid, CHIP, and Other Federal Programs in the Delivery of Behavioral Health Services for Children and Youth,” which reinforces Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) statutory mandates for children’s health coverage, in particular mental health coverage. The guidance also includes strategies to improve prevention, early identification, and treatment; expand provider capacity; and increase the integration of behavioral health and primary care.

. In February 2023, the CDC released this report that provides surveillance data from 2021, as well as 10-year trends from 2011 through 2021, on behaviors and experiences among high school students in the United States related to health and well-being. The data show that many of the same behaviors and experiences that were moving in the wrong direction before the COVID-19 pandemic, like poor mental health, continued to worsen, and highlight the challenges youth continue to face. Data show that school environments, which are influenced by how teachers manage classrooms, programs to support positive youth development, and policies and practices that support LGBTQ+ students, can have a strong and lifelong effect on areas where youth are struggling now, including mental health. Released School Health Profiles Report, Which Demonstrates How Schools Promoted Connectedness. School connectedness protects against a wide array of youth health risks, including sexual risk and substance use, violence, and poor mental health. CDC released a new School Health Profiles report, which shows how schools implemented policies and practices that addressed these issues and promoted connectedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. These data show the efforts schools made to keep students connected during this time and how much more is needed to repair and restore school connectedness for youth.

School connectedness protects against a wide array of youth health risks, including sexual risk and substance use, violence, and poor mental health. CDC released a new School Health Profiles report, which shows how schools implemented policies and practices that addressed these issues and promoted connectedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. These data show the efforts schools made to keep students connected during this time and how much more is needed to repair and restore school connectedness for youth. Updated the Health Education Curriculum Analysis Tool (HECAT) to Strengthen Mental and Emotional Health Education in Schools. CDC recently updated the HECAT to strengthen research-based guidance for schools in selecting, developing, or revising health education curricula. One of the primary health topic modules found in the tool is Mental and Emotional Health. Based on updated empirical evidence and practice-based guidance, HECAT’s Mental and Emotional health module includes information and skills to help students in grades Pre-kindergarten through 12 recognize and regulate emotions and feelings, analyze how mental and emotional health is related to and affects other health behaviors, value diversity and strengthen interpersonal relationships, and examine how communication technology influences mental and emotional health.

CDC recently updated the HECAT to strengthen research-based guidance for schools in selecting, developing, or revising health education curricula. One of the primary health topic modules found in the tool is Mental and Emotional Health. Based on updated empirical evidence and practice-based guidance, HECAT’s Mental and Emotional health module includes information and skills to help students in grades Pre-kindergarten through 12 recognize and regulate emotions and feelings, analyze how mental and emotional health is related to and affects other health behaviors, value diversity and strengthen interpersonal relationships, and examine how communication technology influences mental and emotional health. Collected Data on Pandemic’s Impact on Adolescent Mental Health. CDC collected data to document how the pandemic affected adolescent mental health. Publications include “Adverse childhood experiences among U.S. adolescents over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic” (accepted for publication in Pediatrics, April 2023) and “Associations between adverse childhood experiences and pandemic-related stress and the impact on adolescent mental health during the CoVID-19 pandemic” (published in Journal of Child and Adolescent Trauma, December 2022).

CDC collected data to document how the pandemic affected adolescent mental health. Publications include “Adverse childhood experiences among U.S. adolescents over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic” (accepted for publication in Pediatrics, April 2023) and “Associations between adverse childhood experiences and pandemic-related stress and the impact on adolescent mental health during the CoVID-19 pandemic” (published in Journal of Child and Adolescent Trauma, December 2022). Hosted a Town Hall on Youth Mental Health. On Feb. 16, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy participated in a youth mental health town hall discussion with high schoolers from John R. Lewis High School in the Fairfax County Public Schools district. A panel discussion, moderated by NBC Anchor Savannah Sellers, included the director for CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health.

On Feb. 16, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy participated in a youth mental health town hall discussion with high schoolers from John R. Lewis High School in the Fairfax County Public Schools district. A panel discussion, moderated by NBC Anchor Savannah Sellers, included the director for CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health. Released Strategic Framework Addressing Youth Mental Health Disparities . In February 2023, NIH/NIMH released a Strategic Framework for Addressing Youth Mental Health Disparities to help guide NIMH activities, including research funding, stakeholder engagement, and workforce development, aimed at addressing racial and ethnic disparities in mental health outcomes.

. In February 2023, NIH/NIMH released a Strategic Framework for Addressing Youth Mental Health Disparities to help guide NIMH activities, including research funding, stakeholder engagement, and workforce development, aimed at addressing racial and ethnic disparities in mental health outcomes. Released Funding Opportunities Aimed at Preventing Black Youth Suicide. In September 2022, NIMH issued two funding opportunities aimed as supporting research to better characterize risk and protective factors for suicide among Black youth (RFA-MH-22-140; RFA-MH-22-141). Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth ages 10-14 and people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause for youth ages 15-24. NIMH plans to support translational research to better understand factors that confer risk and resilience for suicide among Black youth. Both Notices encourage research to identify novel targets for future development of prevention and intervention efforts.

In September 2022, NIMH issued two funding opportunities aimed as supporting research to better characterize risk and protective factors for suicide among Black youth (RFA-MH-22-140; RFA-MH-22-141). Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth ages 10-14 and people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause for youth ages 15-24. NIMH plans to support translational research to better understand factors that confer risk and resilience for suicide among Black youth. Both Notices encourage research to identify novel targets for future development of prevention and intervention efforts. Released Funding Opportunity on Social Media and Youth Mental Health . In December 2022, NIMH released a funding opportunity to encourage applications that focus on understanding bidirectional relationships between social media use and adolescent mental health, psychiatric symptoms, and risk or resilience for psychopathology (RFA-MH-23-116).In response to concerns that increased social media use contributes to poor mental health outcomes, such as depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, NIMH supports research focused on understanding this connection and developing effective interventions.

. In December 2022, NIMH released a funding opportunity to encourage applications that focus on understanding bidirectional relationships between social media use and adolescent mental health, psychiatric symptoms, and risk or resilience for psychopathology (RFA-MH-23-116).In response to concerns that increased social media use contributes to poor mental health outcomes, such as depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, NIMH supports research focused on understanding this connection and developing effective interventions. Established National Center of Excellence on Social Media and Mental Well-Being. In September of 2022, SAMHSA funded $2million per year (up to 5 years) to the American Academy of Pediatrics to establish the National Center of Excellence on Social Media and Mental Well-Being. The Center will work to improve the mental health of children and teens by reducing the risks and leveraging the benefits of social media; build the capacity of individuals who work with youth to mitigate social media’s harmful impacts on mental wellbeing and promote healthy social media use; and synthesize and promote the evidence base and best practices for healthy social media use via communication, guidance, and other resources.

In September of 2022, SAMHSA funded $2million per year (up to 5 years) to the American Academy of Pediatrics to establish the National Center of Excellence on Social Media and Mental Well-Being. The Center will work to improve the mental health of children and teens by reducing the risks and leveraging the benefits of social media; build the capacity of individuals who work with youth to mitigate social media’s harmful impacts on mental wellbeing and promote healthy social media use; and synthesize and promote the evidence base and best practices for healthy social media use via communication, guidance, and other resources. Released an Early Intervention Screening Tool. In October 2022, SAMHSA released a multidimensional screening tool (Screen4Success) to help parents and caregivers determine if a child may benefit from early intervention or additional support, by asking questions about substance use, mental and physical health, general wellbeing, and family life. Screener results do not provide a clinical diagnosis. Recommended support may range from prevention services (universal, selective, and indicated) to treatment and ongoing recovery support services.

In October 2022, SAMHSA released a multidimensional screening tool (Screen4Success) to help parents and caregivers determine if a child may benefit from early intervention or additional support, by asking questions about substance use, mental and physical health, general wellbeing, and family life. Screener results do not provide a clinical diagnosis. Recommended support may range from prevention services (universal, selective, and indicated) to treatment and ongoing recovery support services. Study on Telepsychiatry Use Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic Among Children Enrolled in Medicaid. This study was published in Psychiatric Services. A retrospective analysis was conducted of claims data from the Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System for children (ages 3–17) with any mental health service use in 2019 (N=5,606,555) and 2020 (N=5,094,446). The number of children using mental health services declined by 9.1% from 2019 to 2020. Mental health services in all care settings (inpatient, outpatient, residential, emergency department, intensive outpatient/partial hospitalization) declined except for telehealth, which increased by 829.6%. In 2020, 44.5% of children using telehealth were non-Hispanic White, 16.1% were non-Hispanic Black, and 19.7% were Hispanic. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, trauma, anxiety, depression, and behavior/conduct disorder were the most prevalent psychiatric diagnoses among children using telehealth services. Although telehealth use increased substantially in 2020, overall mental health service use declined among Medicaid-enrolled children. Telehealth may not fully address unmet mental health service needs.

This ASPE Issue Brief evaluates concerns regarding child and adolescent mental health during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as potential interventions for schools and early childhood providers. The analysis finds high likelihood of mental health conditions which suggests underlying population occurrence, potentially exacerbated by social isolation, quarantine, and overall stress and adversity related to the pandemic rather than the COVID-19 diagnosis itself. The brief reviews the rates of individual mental health conditions (anxiety, depression, trauma and stressor related disorders, ADHD, behavior/conduct disorders) by age and the practical application for school mental health and early childhood providers in identifying and referring children appropriately for services. Schools and early childhood providers may need additional supports and resources to address the needs of children with adverse childhood experiences and those with disabilities, as both populations have increased likelihood for mental health conditions compared to the rest of the children in this study. The American Rescue Plan Act allocates substantial funding to children’s mental health services, including funding for evidence-based interventions in school and early childhood education settings. Article on Mental Health Conditions Among Children and Adolescents With a COVID-19 Diagnosis: For this article, IQVIA's U.S. Open Source Claims database was utilized to evaluate the rate of new onset of mental health conditions among children and adolescents who had received a COVID-19 diagnosis but had no recent history of mental health problems. ASPE analysts extracted December 2018–April 2021 data from IQVIA’s U.S. Open Source Claims, a multipayer, preadjudicated health insurance claims database covering all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The sample included 2,036,333 children diagnosed as having COVID-19 and 1,329,662 children who had tested negative for COVID-19; all children had no mental health conditions or mental health–related service utilization in the 12 months before the COVID-19 diagnosis or test. Children were organized into three age cohorts: 0–5, 6–11, and 12–17 years. A higher proportion of children with a COVID-19 diagnosis (N=145,159, 7.1%) experienced new onset of a mental health condition compared with children with a negative COVID-19 test (N=45,627, 3.4%). The median length of time to a psychiatric diagnosis was 33 days after a COVID-19 diagnosis and 160 days after a negative COVID-19 test . The most common mental health conditions after a COVID-19 diagnosis were anxiety (43%), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (36%), and trauma or stressor disorders (22%). The adjusted risk ratio (ARR) for new onset of any mental health condition was almost three times higher among those with a COVID-19 diagnosis than among those with a negative COVID-19 test (ARR=2.84).

Crisis Supports

Launched the 988 Lifeline. In July 2022, SAMHSA transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, connecting more people to care, and connecting them faster, than ever before. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has received more than 2.1 million contacts (calls, texts and chats) from July to December 2022. Compared to the same six-month timeframe in 2021, the 988 Lifeline answered about 892,000 more contacts and significantly improved how quickly contacts were answered. Calls answered increased by 43%, chats increased by 224%, and texts increased by 1145%. The average speed to answer across all contacts decreased from 2 minutes and 46 seconds to 49 seconds.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act provided $150 million in funding to expand the capacity of the Lifeline in December 2022. This funding has been used to strengthen the network infrastructure, enhance local response by states and territories, establish a new 988 Tribal response program to support Tribal nations in building out crisis response, provide technical assistance to grantees and partners on crisis system development and continue awareness building and foundational communications work to better understand needs and preferences of populations at higher risk of suicide. Launched Specialized Crisis Supports for LGBTQI+ Youth. In September 2022, SAMHSA launched a specialized call, text, and chat supports for LGBTQI+ youth and youth adults pilot program in September 2022. The pilot program aims to connect people under the age of 25 who reach out to the 988 Lifeline with an option of connecting with a counselor specifically focused on meeting the needs of LGBTQI+ youth and young adults.

In October 2022, SAMHSA provided over $40 million in Community Mental Health Block Grant Crisis Services Set-aside funds to support crisis support services – including 988 Call Centers, Mobile Crisis Response, and Crisis Stabilization units in every state and territory across the nation. In addition in October 2022, SAMHSA awarded over $59 million in supplemental Community Mental health Block Grant funds as the first installment of BSCA funds. Announced $120 Million Funding Opportunity for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) and $15 Million in State Planning Grants to Support Efforts to Expand CCBHCs. In March 2023, SAMHSA announced two funding opportunities for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) expansion, totaling $123.6 million. The CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant aims to assist clinics to establish and implement new CCBHC programs, and the CCBHC Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC–IA) grant seeks to enhance and support existing CCBHCs that currently meet the CCBHC Certification Criteria. In March 2023, SAMHSA also awarded 15 one-year state planning grants that will prepare states to develop the necessary capacity to compete to join the CCBHC Demonstration in 2024.

Section 9813 of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) increased federal medical assistance percentage (FMAP) for qualifying community-based mobile crisis intervention services. CMS has worked closely with three states that have obtained CMS approval for state plan amendments for mobile crisis services - Oregon, Arizona and North Carolina. Additionally, CMS has provided technical assistance to 27 states about their crisis continuum of behavioral health services and mobile crisis services. This includes 5 states that have submitted draft state plan amendments to CMS for review prior to formally adding mobile crisis services to their programs. Released Funding Opportunity for Research on Supporting Crisis Response Services. In January 2023, as part of its effort to support the implementation of 988, the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, NIH issued a Notice of Special Interest (NOT-MH-23-140) seeking to outline priorities for research in crisis response services. NIH is particularly interested in studies in real-world settings, where factors like age, geographical location, cultural background impact access to and quality of crisis care. Studies are encouraged that address the continuum of crisis service systems, as well as applications that address crisis services for children and under-resourced populations.

Mental Health Workforce