Banned books recommended for National Day of Action

Here is a list of books banned in Florida schools that the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice program recommends for reading. The release of the list is part of the National Day of Action: Freedom to Learn event on May 3, 2023.

Picture Books:

The 1619 Project: Born on the Water by Nikole Hannah-Jones

Something Happened in Our Town by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard

Pink Is for Boys by Robb Pearlman

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

I Am Jazz by Jazz Jennings

Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre by Caro le Boston Weatherford

Middle and Upper Grades:

The Breakaways by Cathy G. Johnson

Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You by Sonja Cherry-Paul (Adapter), Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Flamer by Mike Curato

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe

The Truth About Alice by Jennifer Mathieu

Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History by Art Spiegelman

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood and Renée Nault

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

Illustration at top: These are among the 20 banned books that comprise Learning for Justice’s recommended reading for National Day of Action: Freedom to Learn.