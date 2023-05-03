Senate Confirms Governor Shapiro’s Nominees to Lead the Departments of Aging, Community and Economic Development, and Transportation

Secretaries Jason Kavulich, Rick Siger, and Mike Carroll were confirmed unanimously, reflecting overwhelming bipartisan support for Governor Shapiro’s nominees

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Senate confirmed three of Governor Josh Shapiro’s cabinet nominations: Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger, and Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll.

Building on a long career in human services, Secretary Kavulich has led the Department of Aging in developing user-friendly materials to help older adults navigate the end of the public health emergency, which greatly impacts those enrolled in Medicaid and SNAP. Under Secretary Kavulich’s leadership, PDA has further helped seniors maintain access to other food and health insurance resources, developed and advocated for the expansion of the Senior Center Community grant program, and led the planning and coordination process for developing a Master Plan for Aging and Disabilities to help Pennsylvania transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older adult and disabled populations.

Secretary Siger has led a career in public service with previous roles in the Obama Administration and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Secretary Siger has overseen expansion projects for EMD Electronics, Prysmian Group North America, and Re:Build Manufacturing that will collectively generate $403.5 million in investments, create at least 615 new jobs, and retain 696 existing jobs statewide. Under Secretary Siger’s leadership, the DCED has approved the exits of Franklin Borough, Mahanoy City, and Johnstown from Act 47 and approved more than $24 million in loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to spur business growth in 12 counties and create and retain more than 830 total jobs.

Secretary Carroll previously served as Chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018 to 2022. Under his direction, the Department of Transportation has fixed more than 270 miles of Pennsylvania roads, put out more than 201 bridge repair projects to bid, and made over 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to Pennsylvania residents.

Secretary Kavulich, Secretary Siger, and Secretary Carroll have each helped to make their agencies more efficient since assuming their roles and will continue to lead their departments’ efforts to make Pennsylvania a national leader in senior care, economic development, and transportation.

